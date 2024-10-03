Cherry Point Sailors Receive Meritorious Promotions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer First Class Emily Page, right, embraces Petty Officer Second Class Vanessa Schofield after pinning her new rank upon her during a ceremony celebrating her meritorious advancement Tuesday, October 1, 2024 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.



Both Scofield and Page received meritorious promotions during the surprise ceremony.