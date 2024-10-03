Petty Officer First Class Emily Page, right, embraces Petty Officer Second Class Vanessa Schofield after pinning her new rank upon her during a ceremony celebrating her meritorious advancement Tuesday, October 1, 2024 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.
Both Scofield and Page received meritorious promotions during the surprise ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 07:46
|Photo ID:
|8677792
|VIRIN:
|241001-O-KJ310-6141
|Resolution:
|3439x2293
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Sailors Receive Meritorious Promotions [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Celebrates Fall Promotions
No keywords found.