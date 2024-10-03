Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Receive Meritorious Promotions [Image 5 of 6]

    Cherry Point Sailors Receive Meritorious Promotions

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Petty Officer First Class Emily Page meritoriously advanced to the rank during a surprise ceremony Tuesday, October 1 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Page serves in the clinic’s Patient Centered Medical Home Port. Chief Petty Officer Luis Brown, right, pins Page’s new rank upon her.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 07:46
    Photo ID: 8677791
    VIRIN: 241004-O-KJ310-9493
    Resolution: 3167x2528
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
