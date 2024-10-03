From left to right, Chief Petty Officers Jordan Varney, Tyler Goodrich and Jephray Prejusa advanced to the rank of Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony Friday, September 27 at Miller’s Landing.
Prejusa is assigned to Cherry Point’s Aviation Survival Training Center, Goodrich is assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14 and Varney is assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 14.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 07:46
|Photo ID:
|8677787
|VIRIN:
|240927-O-KJ310-1039
|Resolution:
|3767x2511
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Sailors Promote to Chief Petty Officer [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Celebrates Fall Promotions
No keywords found.