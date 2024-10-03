Petty Officer Second Class Vanessa Schofield meritoriously advanced to the rank during a surprise ceremony Tuesday, October 1 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Page serves in the clinic’s Patient Centered Medical Home Port. Petty Officer First Class Emily Page, left, pins Schofield’s new rank upon her.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 07:46
|Photo ID:
|8677790
|VIRIN:
|241001-O-KJ310-5188
|Resolution:
|3187x2125
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Sailors Receive Meritorious Promotions [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Celebrates Fall Promotions
No keywords found.