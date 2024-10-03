Date Taken: 10.01.2024 Date Posted: 10.04.2024 07:46 Photo ID: 8677789 VIRIN: 241001-O-KJ310-7472 Resolution: 3091x2061 Size: 1.19 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cherry Point Sailor Promoted to Captain [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.