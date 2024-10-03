Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Sailor Promoted to Captain [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cherry Point Sailor Promoted to Captain

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Captain Kathleen Dagher promoted to the rank during a ceremony held Tuesday, October 1. Dagher currently serves as Director for Administration at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 07:46
    Photo ID: 8677789
    VIRIN: 241001-O-KJ310-7472
    Resolution: 3091x2061
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailor Promoted to Captain [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cherry Point Sailors Promote to Chief Petty Officer
    Cherry Point Sailors Promote to Chief Petty Officer
    Cherry Point Sailor Promoted to Captain
    Cherry Point Sailors Receive Meritorious Promotions
    Cherry Point Sailors Receive Meritorious Promotions
    Cherry Point Sailors Receive Meritorious Promotions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Celebrates Fall Promotions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download