    Cherry Point Sailors Promote to Chief Petty Officer [Image 2 of 6]

    Cherry Point Sailors Promote to Chief Petty Officer

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    From left to right, Chief Petty Officers Jordan Varney, Tyler Goodrich and Jephray Prejusa advanced to the rank of Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony Friday, September 27 at Miller’s Landing.

    Prejusa is assigned to Cherry Point’s Aviation Survival Training Center, Goodrich is assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14 and Varney is assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 14.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 07:46
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
