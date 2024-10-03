Cherry Point Sailors Promote to Chief Petty Officer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Chief Petty Officers Jordan Varney, Tyler Goodrich and Jephray Prejusa advanced to the rank of Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony Friday, September 27 at Miller’s Landing.



Prejusa is assigned to Cherry Point’s Aviation Survival Training Center, Goodrich is assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14 and Varney is assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 14.