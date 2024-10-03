12th Combat Air Base Squadron activation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cody Elliott, 12th Combat Air Base Squadron commander, gives closing remarks to his friends, family and fellow Airmen attending the squadron’s activation ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 2, 2024. The 12th CABS is composed of 350 Airmen from different career fields all working together to deliver unmatched combat support capabilities for Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)