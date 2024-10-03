12th Combat Air Base Squadron activation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cody Elliott, assumes command of the 12th Combat Air Base Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Arrington, 12th Air Task Force commander, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 2, 2024. Elliott will be responsible for training, equipping and leading his squadron into the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)