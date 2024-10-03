U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Arrington, 12th Air Task Force commander passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cody Elliott, 12th Combat Air Base Squadron commander, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 2, 2024. The 12th CABS guidon passing to Elliott signified his assumption of duty as the squadron’s commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 17:23
|Photo ID:
|8676900
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-HF999-1016
|Resolution:
|4921x3748
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th Combat Air Base Squadron activation ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.