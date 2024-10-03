Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Arrington, 12th Air Task Force commander, gives opening remarks for the 12th Combat Air Base Squadron activation ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 2, 2024. Arrington leads the squadron, training, certification and deployment of 2,500 Airmen from multiple host Wings in the formation of the Air Task Force combat employment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)