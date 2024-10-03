12th Combat Air Base Squadron activation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Arrington, 12th Air Task Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cody Elliott, commander of the 12th Combat Air Base Squadron, unveiled the 12th CABS guidon at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 2, 2024. Unveiling the guidon is a ceremonious sign that the squadron is activated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)