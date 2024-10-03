Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Combat Air Base Squadron activation ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    12th Combat Air Base Squadron activation ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Arrington, 12th Air Task Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cody Elliott, commander of the 12th Combat Air Base Squadron, unveiled the 12th CABS guidon at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 2, 2024. Unveiling the guidon is a ceremonious sign that the squadron is activated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 17:23
    Photo ID: 8676898
    VIRIN: 241002-F-HF999-1011
    Resolution: 3155x3979
    Size: 957.83 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, 12th Combat Air Base Squadron activation ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    activation ceremony
    agile combat employment
    12th Combat Air Base Squadron

