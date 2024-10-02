11th CPTS, CONS close out FY24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edric J. Romanowski, financial budget analyst with the 11th Comptroller Squadron, works to close out the fiscal year's budget at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2024. The closeout process is completed every year to finalize financial obligations by midnight on Sept. 30. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)