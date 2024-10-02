U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edric J. Romanowski, financial budget analyst with the 11th Comptroller Squadron, works to close out the fiscal year's budget at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2024. The closeout process is completed every year to finalize financial obligations by midnight on Sept. 30. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 07:52
|Photo ID:
|8675458
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-TO650-1005
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, 11th CPTS, CONS close out FY24 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
11th CPTS, CONS close out FY24
