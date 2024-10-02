11th CPTS, CONS close out FY24

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard D. Griffin, right, financial analysis flight chief with the 11th Comptroller Squadron, reviews financial documents with 1st Lt. Nicole Martinez Vega, left, financial analysis commander with the 11th CPTS, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2024.The closeout process is completed every year to finalize financial obligations by midnight on Sept. 30. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Bolling AFB
    11th Wing
    Fiscal year close out
    CPTS

