11th CPTS, CONS close out FY24

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. — As the clock ticked toward the final days of the fiscal year, the 11th Comptroller Squadron and the 11th Contracting Squadron collaborated to finalize the end of fiscal year closeout at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.



September marks the final month of the federal fiscal year. Last-minute purchases make this the busiest time of year for the 11th CPTS and 11th CONS. During this past September, both squadrons focused on allocating funds for the previous and upcoming fiscal years, as well as negotiating and awarding contracts with vendors.



For Fiscal Year 2024, the 11th Wing had an annual budget of $137.6 million, which funded equipment, infrastructure and resources vital for its mission with the Air Force District of Washington. During FY24, 11th CONS awarded $66.2 million in contracts and executed more than $7.3 million in Government Purchase Card transactions. In 2025, operations will proceed based on the previous year’s budget until a new Department of Defense budget is approved by Congress and signed into law.



The closeout process began in July, when both squadrons reviewed obligations, confirmed funding availability and verified closeout procedures to ensure no funds would be lost due to administrative errors.



Both the 11th CPTS and 11th CONS played key roles in managing the base's budget, handling obligations, and ensuring compliance with deadlines.



The main challenge was avoiding overspending or underspending.



“To ensure a smooth closeout, we make sure everyone is communicating early and often,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Rosalie A. Yassine, 11th CPTS commander. “This allows us to successfully execute last-minute purchases and close out contracts for the fiscal year.”



The procedures included effective use of available funds for operational needs and accurate recording of obligations by Sept. 30 to avoid losing funds or causing funding shortfalls. To do this, both squadrons created a base-level closeout checklist with guidance and deadlines and reviewed past closeout reports for lessons learned. This allowed them to provide a closeout report comparing actual accomplishments to projections and budget performance.



“The closeout ensures that the Air Force doesn’t lose money for future years,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard D. Griffin, financial analysis flight chief with the 11th CPTS. “Spending effectively is critical to maintaining readiness, fulfilling mission objectives, and securing future funding. Without proper funding, the base cannot function effectively.”



The 11th Wing moved to JBAB only four years ago, which Griffin said created unique operational hurdles.



“The week of the closeout is especially stressful,” said Nate Colón, contract administrator with the 11th CONS. “Outside of my normal working hours, I am on call. On the day of September 30, I’m working from 8 a.m. until 1 a.m. the next day. It is normal for us to be working overtime during this time of the year.”



This culmination of efforts not only provides a snapshot of the previous year’s performance, but also sets the stage for future strategic planning.



“It is extremely crucial that both squadrons communicate early and often,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rebecca Ban, commander of the 11th CONS. “The 11th CPTS is responsible for awarding and administering large dollar, mission-essential contracts. During this time, we work closely with CPTS to ensure that the money flows and we are able to execute on a contract that the government is getting the best value for.”



The 11th CPTS and 11th CONS provide services to Airmen and Guardians assigned to both JBAB and the Pentagon during the entire fiscal year. Additionally, both units provide services to more than 17,000 active duty and civilian personnel, including JBAB’s mission partners and geographically-separated units.

