11th CPTS, CONS close out FY24

A white board plan created by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edric J. Romanowski, financial budget analyst with the 11th Comptroller Squadron, organizes his tasks for the fiscal year closeout at his office on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2024. The closeout process is completed every year to finalize financial obligations by midnight on Sept. 30. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)