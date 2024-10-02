11th CPTS, CONS close out FY24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nate Colón, contract administrator with the 11th Contracting Squadron, closes out last-minute contracts at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2024. The closeout process is completed every year to finalize financial obligations by midnight on Sept. 30. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)