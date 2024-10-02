11th CPTS, CONS close out FY24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Trophies and medals awarded to the 11th Comptroller Squadron are displayed at its office on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2024. The 11th CPTS provides financial services to Airmen and Guardians assigned to both JBAB and the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)