    DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath [Image 4 of 6]

    DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, conduct mission planning at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. Rescue assets from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona were on standby to conduct rescue and recovery operations for civilians impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 21:28
    Photo ID: 8675031
    VIRIN: 241002-F-DX569-1053
    Resolution: 2863x3578
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base
    79th Rescue Squadron
    Hurricane Helene
    563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force

