    DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath

    DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, reviews flight patterns at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, prepared for airborne and ground search and rescue efforts for civilians impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

