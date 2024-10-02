DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, attends a strategy brief for rescuing community members impacted by Hurricane Helene at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. Proper planning enhances mission effectiveness and Airmen readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)