DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, conduct mission planning at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. The Airmen were preparing for a site survey of the area impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)