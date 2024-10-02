DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, conduct mission planning at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. Rescue assets from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona are on standby to conduct rescue and recovery operations for civilians impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)