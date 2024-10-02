DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, reviews a medical assessment plan at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. Medical contingency plans were prepared to provide maximum Air Force rescue and recovery capabilities for civilians impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)