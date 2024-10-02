Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron, forward deployed as the 563rd Personnel Recovery Task Force, reviews a medical assessment plan at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024, in support of the U.S. Northern Command and Air Forces Northern, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission. Medical contingency plans were prepared to provide maximum Air Force rescue and recovery capabilities for civilians impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 21:28
    Photo ID: 8675029
    VIRIN: 241002-F-DX569-1048
    Resolution: 3546x2838
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath
    DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath
    DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath
    DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath
    DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath
    DM postured to rescue civilians from Hurricane Helene aftermath

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    Defense Support of Civil Authorities Disaster Relief mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download