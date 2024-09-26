31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 31st Comptroller Squadron’s financial analyst flight, holds a $10 U.S. bank note below his occupational patch after the closeout of fiscal year 2024 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 30, 2024. The end-of-year closeout is an annual event for the 31st CPTS and Contracting Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)