    31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Ali, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst technician, and Francesca Morossi, 31st CPTS budget analyst, work on finishing tasks for the closeout of fiscal year 2024 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 30, 2024. The finance office provides funding and ensures the correct amount of money goes toward the proper funds while the contracting office collects the pricing, negotiates and awards contracts with vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 09:02
    Photo ID: 8673423
    VIRIN: 240930-F-ZJ681-1096
    Resolution: 7902x5268
    Size: 35.99 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st CPTS
    FY24
    31st CONS

