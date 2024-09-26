From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Ali, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial analyst technician, and Francesca Morossi, 31st CPTS budget analyst, work on finishing tasks for the closeout of fiscal year 2024 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 30, 2024. The finance office provides funding and ensures the correct amount of money goes toward the proper funds while the contracting office collects the pricing, negotiates and awards contracts with vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 09:02
|Photo ID:
|8673423
|VIRIN:
|240930-F-ZJ681-1096
|Resolution:
|7902x5268
|Size:
|35.99 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024
