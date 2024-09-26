The 31st Fighter Wing command team and the 31st Comptroller Squadron’s financial analyst flight pose for a group photo after closeout at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 30, 2024. This fiscal year, the wing obtained $187 million, which is $35 million more than FY 23. The funds helped ensure every single aspect of Aviano Air Base has the support it needs to function. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024
