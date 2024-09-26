Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Fighter Wing command team and the 31st Comptroller Squadron’s financial analyst flight pose for a group photo after closeout at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 30, 2024. This fiscal year, the wing obtained $187 million, which is $35 million more than FY 23. The funds helped ensure every single aspect of Aviano Air Base has the support it needs to function. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    31st CPTS
    FY24
    31st CONS

