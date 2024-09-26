31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 31st Comptroller Squadron’s financial analyst flight works to complete the closeout of fiscal year 2024 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 30, 2024. The end-of-year closeout is an annual event for the 31st CPTS and Contracting Squadron. The finance office provides funding and ensures the correct amount of money goes toward the proper funds while the contracting office collects the pricing, negotiates and awards contracts with vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)