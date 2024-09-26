Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Anthony Quilaton, 31st Comptroller Squadron budget analyst, and U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Dahlian Jackson, 31st CPTS noncommissioned officer in charge of financial analysts, work on wrapping up the closeout of fiscal year 2024 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 30, 2024. This fiscal year, the wing obtained $187 million, which is $35 million more than FY 23. The funds helped ensure Aviano Air Base has the support it needs to function. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    This work, 31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

