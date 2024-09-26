AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- As fiscal year 2024 came to a close, the 31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadrons worked hard to ensure the 31st Fighter Wing had everything needed to return with honor.



The end-of-year closeout is an annual event that occurs on September 30th involving the receiving and spending of last-minute given funds. The finance office provides funding and ensures the correct amount of money goes toward the proper funds while the contracting office collects the pricing, negotiates and awards contracts with vendors.



“Even though people associate money with finance, the contracting squadron has our own closeout day as well,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Theobeat Cheon, 31st CONS operational contract manager.



This fiscal year, the wing obtained $187 million, which is $35 million more than FY 23. The funds helped ensure Aviano Air Base has the support it needs to function.



“For our Airmen in the dorms, we spent $1.8 million to improve the quality of life and spent $1.4 million of cold weather gear for all the deployed individuals,” said Stefano Piccoli, 31st CPTS integration team lead. “This has been the largest budget we have executed ever. It’s a very important accomplishment for the entire 31st CPTS and especially for the FMA team.”



Despite the busy year at Aviano, both teams executed their mission and stayed on track for a successful closeout.



“All in all, we had a great closeout,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Gameren, 31st CTPS financial analyst flight commander. “Our team leveraged their experience and collaborated with all of our mission partners, and I can’t be more proud of them.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2024 Date Posted: 10.02.2024 09:02 Story ID: 482309 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Comptroller and Contracting Squadron close out fiscal year 2024, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.