Ramstein hosts Joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise

German first responders care for a simulated patient during a joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise outside of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 28, 2024. The exercise was a staged school bus crash with multiple victims, which aimed to improve interoperability between U.S. and German first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)