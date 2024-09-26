German first responders care for a simulated patient during a joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise outside of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 28, 2024. The exercise was a staged school bus crash with multiple victims, which aimed to improve interoperability between U.S. and German first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8670670
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-VH914-1060
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts Joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.