    Ramstein hosts Joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    Ramstein hosts Joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Firefighters assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron, walk to a simulated scene of a burning school bus outside of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 28, 2024. The joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise enhanced readiness, integration, and bolstered response skills in coordination with off-base agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 02:31
    This work, Ramstein hosts Joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    German
    disaster response
    integration
    medics
    Firefighters

