Ramstein hosts Joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron, does cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a simulated patient outside Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 28, 2024. The joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise was orchestrated to ensure an efficient response between nations during a mass casualty situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)