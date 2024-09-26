Ramstein hosts Joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A highschool student simulates being injured during the joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise outside Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 28, 2024. The exercise enhanced readiness, integration, and bolstered response skills in coordination with off-base agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)