    Ramstein hosts Joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    Ramstein hosts Joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    German local first responders tend to simulated injured civilians outside Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 28, 2024. The joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise was orchestrated to ensure an efficient response between nations during a mass casualty situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    German
    disaster response
    integration
    medics
    Firefighters

