German first responders bring a stretcher to a simulated exercise outside Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 28, 2024. The Joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise was a staged school bus crash with multiple victims, which aimed to improve interoperability between U.S. and German first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8670667
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-VH914-1016
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts Joint German-American Disaster Response Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.