    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: But There’s Hope

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    NFL veteran Matt Skura stands not only as a formidable player on the field but also as a beacon of strength in the face of personal tragedy. Skura was a guest speaker at the Suicide Prevention Run/Walk event and shared an impressionable story on Sep. 26, 2024, at Fort Liberty. (Photo by Derrick Witherspoon, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 11:04
    Photo ID: 8669011
    VIRIN: 240930-A-IV289-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Fort Liberty

