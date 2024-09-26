Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: But There’s Hope

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NFL veteran Matt Skura stands not only as a formidable player on the field but also as a beacon of strength in the face of personal tragedy. Skura was a guest speaker at the Suicide Prevention Run/Walk event and shared an impressionable story on Sep. 26, 2024, at Fort Liberty. (Photo by Derrick Witherspoon, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, Public Affairs Office)