Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: But There’s Hope

Photo By Jason Ragucci | A Suicide Prevention Awareness Month sign is visible along the “But There’s...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | A Suicide Prevention Awareness Month sign is visible along the “But There’s Hope” Suicide Prevention Run/Walk event at Fort Liberty on Sep. 26, 2024. The event was open to the public and served as a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health and resilience, while also providing a platform for education, support, and solidarity in combating the devastating impact of suicide. Along the route were several information tables providing preventive initiatives and resources available on Fort Liberty. (Photo by Derrick Witherspoon, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – The Fort Liberty Army Substance Abuse Program and the Pope Army Airfield Integrated Resilience Office joined forces to host a significant event aimed at raising awareness and support for suicide prevention on Sep. 26. The “But There’s Hope” Suicide Prevention Run/Walk event started at Woodland Park and brought together Service Members, Families, and community members in a united effort to address the critical issue of suicide within the military community.



The event was open to the public and served as a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health and resilience, while also providing a platform for education, support, and solidarity in combating the devastating impact of suicide. Along the route were several information tables providing preventive initiatives and resources on Fort Liberty.



“It is important that we connect with people we trust because individuals who have strong, supportive relationships have a lower risk for suicide,” said Fort Liberty Garrison Commander Col. Chad Mixon. “It is events like this – where we come together to support one another – that we are stronger together.”



The impact of suicide extends beyond the individual to families, friends, and the entire military community. The loss of a Service Member to suicide not only creates emotional distress but also impacts unit morale and operational readiness. Suicide prevention efforts are crucial in safeguarding the well-being and resilience of military communities.



“The Army continues to combat the risk of Soldier suicide through multiple approaches, acknowledging that every suicide impacts families, teammates, and the readiness of the force, and we are ensuring that Soldiers are aware of, and have clear access to, mental and emotional resources,” said Fort Liberty Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymour. “Even though September is suicide prevention awareness month, we have to remember that every day is suicide awareness, and we all have to come together to do our part to save lives.”



According to statistics, suicide rates have been on the rise, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures and support services to address this growing concern. In professional football, NFL veteran Matt Skura stands not only as a formidable player on the field but also as a beacon of strength in the face of personal tragedy. Skura was a guest speaker at the Suicide Prevention Run/Walk event and shared an inspirational story.



In 2022, Skura and his family experienced an unimaginable loss when his father tragically lost his life to suicide. The devastating ripple effects of suicide on families are profound, leaving behind a deep sense of grief, confusion, and pain that can be incredibly challenging to navigate. Skura's heartfelt account of navigating through tragedy and personal loss serves as a beacon of hope for those facing similar challenges. His resilience in the face of adversity inspires others to find strength in their darkest moments.



“The goal of this event is to get the community together in solidarity to advocate and raise awareness in suicide prevention,” said Fort Liberty Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator, Alise Menchaca. “We want to uphold those who have lost loved ones by suicide and promote hope and support for those who are currently struggling with suicidal ideations.”



For those in crisis, access to mental health resources and support services is vital. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. For other hotlines, counseling services and community resources at Fort Liberty, visit https://home.army.mil/liberty/my-fort/all-services/suicide-prevention.