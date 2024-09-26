Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: But There’s Hope

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The “But There’s Hope” Suicide Prevention Run/Walk event at Fort Liberty was open to the public on Sep. 26, 2024. The event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health and resilience, while also providing a platform for education, support, and solidarity in combating the devastating impact of suicide. Along the route were several information tables providing preventive initiatives and resources available on Fort Liberty. (Photo by Derrick Witherspoon, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, Public Affairs Office)