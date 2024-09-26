Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: But There’s Hope [Image 2 of 8]

    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: But There’s Hope

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    The “But There’s Hope” Suicide Prevention Run/Walk event started at Woodland Park and brought together Service Members, Families and community members in a united effort to address the critical issue of suicide within the military community on Sep. 26, 2024. (Photo by Derrick Witherspoon, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, Public Affairs Office)

    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
