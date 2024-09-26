Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: But There’s Hope

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The “But There’s Hope” Suicide Prevention Run/Walk event started at Woodland Park and brought together Service Members, Families and community members in a united effort to address the critical issue of suicide within the military community on Sep. 26, 2024. (Photo by Derrick Witherspoon, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, Public Affairs Office)