Service Members met NFL Veteran Matt Skura at the “But There’s Hope” Suicide Prevention Run/Walk event, which started at Woodland Park on Pope Army Airfield on Sep. 26, 2024. The event brought together Service Members, Families and community members in a united effort to address the critical issue of suicide within the military community (Photo by Derrick Witherspoon, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, Public Affairs Office)
|09.30.2024
|09.30.2024 11:04
|8669014
|240930-A-IV289-1007
|6280x3721
|3.63 MB
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|0
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: But There's Hope
