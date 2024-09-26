Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: But There’s Hope

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon spoke and participated at the “But There’s Hope” Suicide Prevention Run/Walk event at Woodland Park on Sep. 26, 2024. The event was open to the public and served as a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health and resilience, while also providing a platform for education, support, and solidarity in combating the devastating impact of suicide. Along the route were several information tables providing preventive initiatives and resources available on Fort Liberty. (Photo by Derrick Witherspoon, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, Public Affairs Office)