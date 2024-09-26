Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course

    BöBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Michele Wiencek 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) fires at targets at the new Combat Pistol Qualification Course (CPQC) at the Range Complex at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024. Panzer Range 1 is home to Training Support Activity Europe’s first CPQC in-door tunnel. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 09:34
    Photo ID: 8668893
    VIRIN: 240923-A-LL070-1001
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 710.96 KB
    Location: BöBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course [Image 7 of 7], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course
    TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course
    TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course
    TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course
    TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course
    TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course
    TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eucom
    USArmy
    TSAE
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download