TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course

Members of Training Support Center Stuttgart, Contractors and USAG Stuttgart, assigned to Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE), open the new Combat Pistol Qualification Course (CPQC) at the Range Complex at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024. Panzer Range 1 is home to TSAE’s first CPQC in-door tunnel. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)