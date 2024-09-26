TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin, Command Sgt. Maj. of 7th Army Training Command, visits the new Combat Pistol Qualification Course (CPQC) at the Range Complex at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. Panzer Range 1 is home to Training Support Activity Europe’s first CPQC in-door tunnel. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)