Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin, Command Sgt. Maj. of 7th Army Training Command, fires the M17 pistol at the new Combat Pistol Qualification Course (CPQC) at the Range Complex at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. Panzer Range 1 is home to Training Support Activity Europe’s first CPQC in-door tunnel. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 09:34
|Photo ID:
|8668898
|VIRIN:
|240923-A-LL070-1006
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|441.08 KB
|Location:
|BöBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course [Image 7 of 7], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.