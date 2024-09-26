TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) fires at targets at the new Combat Pistol Qualification Course (CPQC) at the Range Complex at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024. Panzer Range 1 is home to Training Support Activity Europe’s first CPQC in-door tunnel. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)
