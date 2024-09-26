TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) Director, John P. Doyle (right), and Stuttgart Garrison Command Deputy Robert A. Gwinner III (left), cut the ribbon for the opening of the new Combat Pistol Qualification Course (CPQC) at the Range Complex at Panzer Kaserne, in Boeblingen, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024. Panzer Range 1 is home to TSAE’s first CPQC in-door tunnel. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)