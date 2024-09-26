Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) Director, John P. Doyle (right), and Stuttgart Garrison Command Deputy Robert A. Gwinner III (left), cut the ribbon for the opening of the new Combat Pistol Qualification Course (CPQC) at the Range Complex at Panzer Kaserne, in Boeblingen, Germany, Sept. 23, 2024. Panzer Range 1 is home to TSAE’s first CPQC in-door tunnel. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 09:34
|Photo ID:
|8668895
|VIRIN:
|240923-A-LL070-1003
|Location:
|BöBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
This work, TSC Stuttgart Opens New Combat Pistol Qualification Course [Image 7 of 7], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.