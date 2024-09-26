U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen visits with Team Eielson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chadwick Sterr, U.S. Ambassador to Canada defense attaché, observes a furnace at the Central Heat and Power Plant during a tour at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 13, 2024. During the tour Sterr visited units and Arctic communities that support the Alaskan Command and North American Defense Region, a joint U.S and Canadian organization which conducts homeland defense missions through aerospace control within the Alaska theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)