U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen visits with Team Eielson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen, center left, receives a brief of the Central Heat and Power Plant during a tour at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 13, 2024. During his tour, Ambassador Cohen visited units and Arctic communities that support the Alaskan Command and North American Defense Region, a joint U.S and Canadian organization which conducts homeland defense missions through aerospace control within the Alaska theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)