U.S. Air Force Capt. Russell Berringer, 355th Fighter Squadron pilot, right, briefs U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen and Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, on the F-35A Lightning II flying kit at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 13, 2024. Ambassador Cohen visited units and Arctic communities that support the Alaskan Command and North American Defense Region, a joint U.S and Canadian organization which conducts homeland defense missions through aerospace control within the Alaska theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 18:50
|Photo ID:
|8663994
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-SH339-1138
|Resolution:
|4443x2959
|Size:
|866.04 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen visits with Team Eielson [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.